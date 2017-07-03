By Teresa Brooks

Kenneth Wayne Harris, 76, of Corbin, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017, with his family by his side.

He was the son of the late Edgar and Rena Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gary Harris and grandson Derek Harris.

A retired Army veteran, he also drove a Whitley County School bus, and repaired small engines.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Judith Harris; his daughter, Vicki (Marvin) Hammons; his son, Dewey (Debbie) Harris; grandchildren: Jessica (Eric) Angel; Victoria (Michael) Hacker; Dusty Harris; great-grandchildren: Erica Angel, Isaiah Angel and Lenox Hacker; brother, Larry (Bonnie) Harris; sisters: Carolyn (Larry) McKee, Kathy (Paul) Harless; several nieces, nephews; and numerous friends, all to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were Friday, June 30, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Frank Vanzant officiating.

Burial followed in Corinth Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers were his nephews, as well as a grandson, Dusty Harris and a grand son-in-law, Michael Hacker.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements where messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.