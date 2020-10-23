









Kenneth Ray Martin, age 76, of Sycamore Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on October 27, 1943 in Learned, Mississippi to the late Robert and Elizabeth (Pembleton) Martin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Robert A. Martin Jr. and Henry Martin; and sisters, Corrine Sullivan and Helen Webb.

Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served for over 20 years and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. He served during the Vietnam War and had nine years, three months and seven days of Foreign Service. He was a graduate of Byrm High School Class of 1961.

He is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Dorothy (Brock) Martin of Corbin; two children, Virginia Florence (Daniel) of Winchester, Kentucky and Robert Martin of Fredericksburg, Virginia; four grandchildren, William Martin, Aaron Martin, Christopher Martin and Lillian Florence; brother, Leonard Martin of Raymond, Mississippi; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 28, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 29, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Thomas officiating. He will be laid to rest following Military Graveside Honors in the Thomas Cemetery on Tidal Wave Road in Rockholds.

