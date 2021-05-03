









Kenneth Rains, age 60, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his home. He was born August 17, 1960 in Williamsburg, KY to the late Robert E. and Maggie Elizabeth Anderson Rains. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Junior Monroe Rains.

He is survived by three brothers, Irvin Rains of Corbin, KY, Pairon David Rains (Carolyn) of Williamsburg, KY, and Glenn Rains (Emma) of Williamsburg, KY; two sisters, Barbara Hurst (Freddie) of Williamsburg, KY, and Opal Hurst (Donnie) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 5, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Evans officiating. Interment will be in Maple Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour Wednesday, May 5, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.