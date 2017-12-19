











Kenneth M. Mitchell, 49, of Corbin, passed away Friday, December 15, 2017 at Baptist Health Corbin.

He was a son of the late Robert E. “R.E.” Mitchell and Roberta Monhollen Mitchell.

Kenneth is survived by his longtime companion, Irene Dizney; a brother, Johnny Mitchell and wife Dawn of Huntingburg, IN; and several nieces and a nephew.

The family will have a private burial at a later date.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is serving the Mitchell family and condolences may be sent to www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.