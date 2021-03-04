









Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Powers, age 55, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021. He was born June 03, 1965 in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Shela Moses Powers; daughters, Jami Powers, Elyse White and Hayden Powers; step-sons, Ryan Creager and Alex Creager; grandchildren, Ava White, Kaylani Porter, Peyton Oliver, Emmett Keusch, Theodore Keusch, Allie Creager and Isaac Creager; mother, Elsie Mae Silcox; brother, Larry Smith; sisters, Kimberly Burns and husband David, and Melissa Valentine and husband Joe; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, February 27, at the Jellico Church of God Mountain Assembly with Rev. Scott Landes officiating. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.