









Mr. Kenneth Hubert Aarron “Rooster” Young, age 30, of Jellico, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Kentucky. He was born August 31, 1989 in Jellico, Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Edna Young and Jim and Shirley Cummings.

Kenneth is survived by his father, Phillip Young and wife Lisa; mother, Hellen Cummings Young Moore and husband EJ; sons, Haven Phillip Young and Airren Hubert Young; step-sons, Lenden Vaughn, Brysen Vaughn, and Jaycen Vaughn; brothers, Stephen Young and wife Christin and Adam Young and wife Chrissy; nephews and nieces, Dez Young, Demitri Young, Deacon Young, Raina Turpin, and Harmony Young; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 29, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Loudin officiating. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.