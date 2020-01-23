









SSgt. Kenneth Eugene Rose (Ret. U.S. Army Reserves), age 58, departed this life on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1961 in Corbin, Kentucky. He was a long time resident of Crossville, Tennessee but recently returned to Corbin prior to his passing.

He is survived by his two daughters, and Verna Rose and Kendra Rose; his three granddaughters, Kylee Rose, Kaneesha Rose, and Jaelynn Centers; one great-grandson, Xavier Rose; his mother, Ruby Rice; two sisters, Della Parks and Barbara Griffith (Lynn); two brothers, Alpha Wayne Rose and Ronnie Rose (Emma); wife of 28 years, Loretta Ridner; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins to mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Rose and uncles, Charlie and Bennie Rose.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

