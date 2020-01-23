Kenneth Eugene Rose
SSgt. Kenneth Eugene Rose (Ret. U.S. Army Reserves), age 58, departed this life on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1961 in Corbin, Kentucky. He was a long time resident of Crossville, Tennessee but recently returned to Corbin prior to his passing.
He is survived by his two daughters, and Verna Rose and Kendra Rose; his three granddaughters, Kylee Rose, Kaneesha Rose, and Jaelynn Centers; one great-grandson, Xavier Rose; his mother, Ruby Rice; two sisters, Della Parks and Barbara Griffith (Lynn); two brothers, Alpha Wayne Rose and Ronnie Rose (Emma); wife of 28 years, Loretta Ridner; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and cousins to mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Rose and uncles, Charlie and Bennie Rose.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
