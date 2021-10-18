









Kenneth E. Pennington, 81, of Corbin, KY passed away Friday evening, October 15, 2021 at the Corbin Health and Rehabilitation Center.

For more than 50 years, he worked as a building contractor and designer, and was part of EG&K Construction before his retirement. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Kenneth was a son of the late Abraham Lincoln “Link” and Lettie Trammell Pennington. He was predeceased by sisters Ethel Parks, Amy Combs, Nadine Carr, and Cloteen Pennington; brothers Evan, Harold, Link “Junior”, and Gearl Pennington; and an infant daughter Denise Dawn Pennington.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shelby Thurston Pennington; a son, Christopher Pennington; brothers, Charles Pennington, Earl Pennington (Mary), and Walter Pennington; a brother-in-law, Billy Jack Thurston (Juanita); sisters-in-law, Delores Higgins (Glen) and Glenda Brinker; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

No funeral services are planned at this time.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.