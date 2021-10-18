Kenneth E. Pennington
Kenneth E. Pennington, 81, of Corbin, KY passed away Friday evening, October 15, 2021 at the Corbin Health and Rehabilitation Center.
For more than 50 years, he worked as a building contractor and designer, and was part of EG&K Construction before his retirement. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Kenneth was a son of the late Abraham Lincoln “Link” and Lettie Trammell Pennington. He was predeceased by sisters Ethel Parks, Amy Combs, Nadine Carr, and Cloteen Pennington; brothers Evan, Harold, Link “Junior”, and Gearl Pennington; and an infant daughter Denise Dawn Pennington.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shelby Thurston Pennington; a son, Christopher Pennington; brothers, Charles Pennington, Earl Pennington (Mary), and Walter Pennington; a brother-in-law, Billy Jack Thurston (Juanita); sisters-in-law, Delores Higgins (Glen) and Glenda Brinker; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
No funeral services are planned at this time.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.