Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Kenneth E. Pennington

Posted On 18 Oct 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Kenneth E. Pennington, 81, of Corbin, KY passed away Friday evening, October 15, 2021 at the Corbin Health and Rehabilitation Center.
For more than 50 years, he worked as a building contractor and designer, and was part of EG&K Construction before his retirement. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Kenneth was a son of the late Abraham Lincoln “Link” and Lettie Trammell Pennington. He was predeceased by sisters Ethel Parks, Amy Combs, Nadine Carr, and Cloteen Pennington; brothers Evan, Harold, Link “Junior”, and Gearl Pennington; and an infant daughter Denise Dawn Pennington.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shelby Thurston Pennington; a son, Christopher Pennington; brothers, Charles Pennington, Earl Pennington (Mary), and Walter Pennington; a brother-in-law, Billy Jack Thurston (Juanita); sisters-in-law, Delores Higgins (Glen) and Glenda Brinker; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
No funeral services are planned at this time.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal