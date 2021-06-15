









Kenneth Carl McCarty, 77, of Corbin, went home to be with his Lord Monday, June 7, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born in Laurel County, he was a son of the late Elder Carl McCarty and Sara Elizabeth McCarty. Kenneth was also predeceased by his wife, Wilma Yvonne McCarty; siblings, J. T. McCarty, Delmer Levon McCarty, Wanda Hampton and Marjorie Taylor; and his mother-in-law, Mildred Sizemore.

Kenneth was a graduate of Lily High School, was retired from the National-Standard Company, and belonged to Good Hope Baptist Church.

He is survived by his three children: Tim McCarty, Kay Sams (Doug), and Kendra Gray (Shannon); nine grandchildren: Alonda McCarty, Justin Cawood, Joshua Cawood, Jessica Morearty, Jesse Sams, Matt Sams, Jay Sams, Hunter Browning and McKinley Gray; eleven great-grandchildren: Justin Isaiah, Jasmine, Jordan, Isabella, Jaylynn, Kayleigh, Madlynn, Julie, Cole, Dawson and Ashton.

His life was celebrated on Saturday, June 12 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Elder Fred Baker and Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. Burial followed at the McHargue Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bryan McCarty, Justin Carl Cawood, Joshua Cawood, Hunter Browning, Matt Sams and Jay Sams. Honorary bearers were Jesse Sams, Justin Isaiah, Jordan Douglas and Dr. Charles Marcum.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.