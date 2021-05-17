









Kenneth Bradley Bowlin, age 51, of Jellico, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at his home. He was born June 28, 1969 in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Brad is preceded in death by his father, Ted Harold Bowlin, and mother, Mary Carolyn Fuson Bowlin.

He is survived by his daughters, Kendall Jones and Riley Centers; brother, Breck Bowlin; sister, Chasity Bowlin Van Winkle and husband Jonathan; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Friday, May 14, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Barton officiating. Burial was held Saturday, May 15, in the Clearfork Cemetery (Hwy. 1804), Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.