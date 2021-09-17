









Kenneth Albert Hill, age 85, of St. Paris, OH passed away at the Springfield Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Kenneth was born on September 16, 1935 near Corbin, Kentucky to the late James (Jim) and Charity (Cupp) Hill.

He married Irene Campbell on August 13, 1961 who survives. He is also survived by daughter, Victoria (Tony) Linkmeyer of Sidney, and son Stephen (Jill) Hill of Piqua. Also surviving are grandchildren; Alex Fogt of Cincinnati, Megan (Brian) Luttmer of Troy, Austin Fogt of Anna, Shelby Hill of Huber Heights, Katelyn (James) Young of Fort Hood Army Base, Texas, Lindsey Linkmeyer of Medway, Andrew (Tiffany) Linkmeyer of Troy, Lilliona (Dakota) Iddings of Troy, and Keilah Thompson of Piqua. A brother-in-law, W.L. (Wanda) Campbell of Corbin KY and sister-in-law, Mildred Campbell of Lyles, TN along with several nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Kella, James and Eugene Hill and sister Alice (Everett) Hensley.

Kenneth graduated from Cumberland College (now the University of the Cumberlands) majoring in Business Education and playing varsity basketball. He later received his Masters degree from Wright State University and taught business education for 30 years at Graham High School in St. Paris, Ohio. He was selected as an outstanding American educator in 1974 and was a commissioned Kentucky Colonel and a Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as Chief Administrative Clerk for Headquarter, 405th Fighter Bomber Troup at Langley AFB, Virginia, and was a leading scorer and rebounder for the base basketball team which competed with other Military bases in the Eastern United States. He later transferred to Headquarters, 6024th Air Training Group in Osaka, Japan, whose mission was to assist Japan in establishing an effective post war Air Force. He also played basketball for ITAMI AFB, which traveled throughout Japan.

He was a past president of the Graham Education Association, a past member of the Johnson Township Zoning Appeals Board, and a 10-year trustee for the Urbana-Champaign County Senior Center. Kenneth was an avid fisherman who fished lakes from Michigan to Florida, and took many drive-in and fly-in trips to Canada. He was a member of his High School basketball Hall of Fame and played on the South-Eastern Kentucky All-Star team his senior year.

Kenneth also worked for Eastern Airlines in Louisville, KY, Kroger’s in Toledo, OH and served as Assistant Manager for a loan company in Corbin, KY

Graveside funeral services were held on Monday, July 19, in the Spring Grove Cemetery, N. Heck Hill Road, St. Paris, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations for a scholarship in Kenneth’s name may be made to the Graham Community Foundation, c/o The Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin Street, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.