









Kelvin A. Bray, age 52, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born August 22, 1968 in Jellico, TN to the late Alfred and Mary Rountree Bray. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Brenda Hill, and one brother, Robert Bray.

He is survived by two daughters, Corina Bray of Corbin, Ky., and Allyson Mitchell of Williamsburg, Ky.; fourteen grandchildren, Morgan Messer, Cameron Messer, Carma Messer, Magdolyn Messer, Owen Archer, Maeley Brintley, Eli Brintley, Easton Brintley, Millie Brintley, Sammie Parker, Harley Parker, Lance Parker, Lane Parker and Cooper Parker; companion, Rebecca Faulkner of Williamsburg, Ky.; one sister, Freda Henegar of Harlan, Ky.; special nephew, Alex Hill; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.