Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Keith C. Johnson

Posted On 06 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Keith C. Johnson, age 95, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Corbin.

He was born in Knox County and was a salesman and owner of Johnson Used Cars. Keith was a US Navy veteran and a Bible Scholar. He was a former deacon at Calvary Baptist Church and a Sunday School teacher.  Keith was also a member of Cumberland Valley Masonic Lodge #751 F&AM, member of the Scottish Rites, and a Shriner.

Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Elam Johnson; daughter, Gayle Ann Cobb; grandson, Allen Johnson; parents, Tandy Johnson and Mae Howard Johnson; brothers, Dean Johnson and Terrell “Curly” Johnson; and by his sisters, Hazel West and Jesse Johnson.

He is survived by his sons, Earl Johnson (Nancy), and Ronnie Johnson (Janet); daughters, Donna Andrews (Bruce) and Kathy Carnes; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; and by a sister-in-law, Virginia Johnson.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, July 5, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #88 in Corbin.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About the Author

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal