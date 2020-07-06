









Keith C. Johnson, age 95, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Corbin.

He was born in Knox County and was a salesman and owner of Johnson Used Cars. Keith was a US Navy veteran and a Bible Scholar. He was a former deacon at Calvary Baptist Church and a Sunday School teacher. Keith was also a member of Cumberland Valley Masonic Lodge #751 F&AM, member of the Scottish Rites, and a Shriner.

Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Elam Johnson; daughter, Gayle Ann Cobb; grandson, Allen Johnson; parents, Tandy Johnson and Mae Howard Johnson; brothers, Dean Johnson and Terrell “Curly” Johnson; and by his sisters, Hazel West and Jesse Johnson.

He is survived by his sons, Earl Johnson (Nancy), and Ronnie Johnson (Janet); daughters, Donna Andrews (Bruce) and Kathy Carnes; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; and by a sister-in-law, Virginia Johnson.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, July 5, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #88 in Corbin.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.