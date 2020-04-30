Keeping nursing home residents safe…











Area nursing homes, including Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation in north Corbin, have been taking extra precautions to shield residents from potential COVID–19 infection.

Officials said all employees wear masks upon entering the facility and have their temperatures checked for potential fever. Left, residents are provided with masks and encouraged to wear them while out of their rooms.

To help keep residents entertained, hallway bingo with disposable cards is held regularly.

In addition sunshine therapy, and online church and music groups are offered to help lift spirits.