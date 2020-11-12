Previous Story
Keeneland’s project still a go for Williamsburg, mayor says
Posted On 12 Nov 2020
Comment: 0
Williamsburg officials are working relatively quickly to complete a utility survey, which will determine if the city has enough existing capacity to handle water and sewer needs to expand, in light of a planned racing facility that Keeneland officials plan to open in Williamsburg.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us