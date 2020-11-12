Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Keeneland’s project still a go for Williamsburg, mayor says

Posted On 12 Nov 2020
Williamsburg officials are working relatively quickly to complete a utility survey, which will determine if the city has enough existing capacity to handle water and sewer needs to expand, in light of a planned racing facility that Keeneland officials plan to open in Williamsburg.

