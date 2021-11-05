









Keble Margaret Hill Hash, 94, of Corbin passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at home.

Although Keble was born in the hills of southeastern Kentucky at Wilton and raised on Eaton Fork in Indian Creek, she traveled far in her life. She ventured from a poor little farm girl who rode in the back of a wagon to town in dresses made from flour sacks to someone who lived in the big city.

She went from Dollywood to Hollywood. She traveled this county by car and flew in airplanes many times. She was someone who went to Europe behind the iron curtain in Germany but who returned to the same hometown and country folks where she grew up. Keble never forgot her roots or the people she cared about and loved so dearly.

Keble married her first husband, Grant Disel Engle, when she was 17; they had known each other all their lives. They lived in Black Star where Disel worked in the coal mines for about four years.

Their daughter Barbara was born on Christmas Day when they went home to visit their family for the holiday. About five years later, another baby girl, Donna Sharon, was born but died the same day.

When Disel got a job in Toledo, Ohio, the family moved there and stayed until Disel’s death after almost 24 years of marriage. Later Keble met and married her second husband, Helmut Beutler, in Toledo.

Keble had the opportunity to travel to Europe when Helmut took her to meet his parents who lived in East Germany behind the “iron curtain” before the wall came down that divided East and West Germany. They continued to live in Toledo for about five years; not long after, Helmut passed away.

Then Keble moved to the state of Washington to live near her daughter, Barbara. After several years, Keble followed her daughter’s move to California. She traveled across the country many times with her daughter. In 1983 she moved back to Kentucky to care for her aging parents. However, she would still fly back to California several times a year for almost 18 years to see her daughter.

In March 2000, Keble married her third husband, Rev. John Hash, who was the pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Meadow Creek where she was a member. Unfortunately, he passed away a short time later.

After Barbara’s husband died in 2001, Barbara moved back to Kentucky to help her mom care for her grandfather who died at the age of almost 99 in 2006. Over the years, Keble continued to live with her daughter with whom she was living when she passed away.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Luster O. Hill and Annie B. Warfield Hill; brother, Billy P. Hill; baby daughter, Donna Sharon Engle; son-in-law, Santiago “Jim” Heredia; sisters-in-law, Eunice Grant Hill and Loretha Engle Pridemore; brother-in-law, Elmer Engle and wife Marie Engle; first husband, Grant Disel Engle; second husband, Helmut Beutler; and third husband, John Hash.

She leaves behind her daughter, Barbara A. Calitri and husband John M. Calitri of Corbin; brother, Doyle L. Hill of Meadow Creek; brother, Loyall T. Hill and wife Hazel Grant Hill of Meadow Creek; two sisters-in-law, Verna Engle Decker and Zelma Croley; two special nieces who were like daughters and dearly loved by her, Melinda Hill Barton and Lavonda Hill Lambdin; and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 6, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Brown and Jimmy Siler officiating.

Burial will follow in Terrell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 P.M. on Saturday at Hart Funeral Home.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.