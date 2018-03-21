Keavy woman indicted for manslaughter in connection with fatal wreck













A Keavy woman has been indicted for manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash during which police say she was driving under the influence of intoxicants and with a suspended driver’s license.

Kayla Danielle Brock, 29, was indicted Friday on charges of second-degree manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended and failure to wear a seat belt.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred on Feb. 4 on Keavy Road.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel were called to the scene about 4:20 a.m. in response to a single-vehicle crash.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said that the Chevrolet pickup truck that Brock was driving, was traveling south when it dropped off the shoulder and collided with a telephone pole on the passenger side.

The passenger, Daniel S. Witt, 25, of Keavy, was taken to Baptist Health Corbin where he was later pronounced deceased.

On Febr. 5, Brock was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility where she is being held on a $75,000 cash bond.

