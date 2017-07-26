By Dean Manning

Keavy and West Knox firefighters spent more than two hours Monday morning battling a doublewide trailer fire off of Level Green Road.

Keavy Fire Chief Richard Bales said firefighters were paged to the scene on Fields Lane about 4 a.m.

“The fire was at one end of it,” Bales said when asked what firefighters were facing when they arrived on scene adding while the residence was occupied, no one was home at the time.

Bales said it took firefighters about 15 minutes to knock down the flames.

Because of the time of the morning, West Knox Fire Department was paged for additional manpower.

“A lot of our people are going to work about then and are unable to respond,” Bales explained.

Bales said while the fire started in the master bedroom, the cause is unknown.

“We really don’t know,” Bales said when asked what part of the bedroom area the fire started, or whether there was anything in the room that may have sparked it.

Firefighters were on the scene until approximately 6 a.m.

Bales said the fire had spread through several neighboring rooms before it was brought under control. In addition, there is smoke damage throughout.