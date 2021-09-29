Keavy shooting still under investigation











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting last Thursday at a Keavy residence that left a man injured.

Deputies were called to the residence on Paris Karr Road at approximately 2:30 p.m.

However, Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said no one was at the residence where they located a large amount of blood.

“Deputies made numerous stops at the residence throughout the day and finally caught Miss Huff there,” Acciardo said of the woman identified as Lillian, B. Huff, 29, of Keavy.

Deputies learned through the course of further investigation that there had been a shooting at the residence and that the male victim had been grazed in the head by a shot fired from a pistol.

“We don’t know many of the circumstances behind the shooting,” Acciardo said noting that deputies are continuing to investigate.

However, while speaking with Huff, deputies located Fentanyl in her possession and determined that she was under the influence of an unknown type of drug.

Huff was charged with public intoxication – controlled substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance – opiates and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.