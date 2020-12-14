Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Keavy man found intoxicated outside of north Corbin Apartment, in possession of drugs, paraphernalia

Posted On 14 Dec 2020
A complaint of an intoxicated individual outside a north Corbin apartment building, whom Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies reported finding in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, resulted in the arrest of a Keavy man Saturday.

Edward J. Clark, 29, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication – controlled substance.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Jamie Etherton was called to the scene off of Ky. 1223 at approximately 1:50 p.m.

After Etherton located Clark, Acciardo said the deputy determined that Clark was under the influence.

Etherton reported locating Clark in possession of suspected methamphetamine, a hypodermic syringe, a spoon, a straw, a glass pipe, and the scales.

Clark was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The News Journal