Keavy man found intoxicated outside of north Corbin Apartment, in possession of drugs, paraphernalia
A complaint of an intoxicated individual outside a north Corbin apartment building, whom Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies reported finding in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, resulted in the arrest of a Keavy man Saturday.
Edward J. Clark, 29, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication – controlled substance.
Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Jamie Etherton was called to the scene off of Ky. 1223 at approximately 1:50 p.m.
After Etherton located Clark, Acciardo said the deputy determined that Clark was under the influence.
Etherton reported locating Clark in possession of suspected methamphetamine, a hypodermic syringe, a spoon, a straw, a glass pipe, and the scales.
Clark was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.