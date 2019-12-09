Keavy man facing rape, sodomy, impersonating a peace officer charges











A Keavy man has been charged with rape, sodomy, unlawful imprisonment and impersonating a peace officer in connection with a Sept. 4 sexual assault incident in Laurel County.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Walter Earl Darling, 46, Monday night.

“The suspect has been positively identified in a photo lineup and admitted to investigators that he committed the crimes that night,” stated Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that the female victim reported told deputies that the assault occurred in a hayfield off of Ky. 192 west of London.

“Allegedly this individual using his own personal vehicle with emergency lights pulled over the victim’s vehicle on Highway 192 on the night of Sept. 4, 2019. This subject is not a peace officer,” Acciardo stated.

After getting the woman to pull over, Acciardo stated Darling allegedly forced his way into her vehicle.

Once inside, he reportedly produced a large hunting knife and forced the woman to drive onto a county road and then sexually assaulting her, deputies previously reported.

“The male subject then forced her to drive back onto Ky. 192 toward London making her stop along the roadway where he got out to make a phone call,” Acciardo stated previously. “The victim sped away driving herself to St. Joseph Hospital London seeking medical attention.”

The woman told deputies that the suspect vehicle was a full-size silver or dark gray passenger vehicle that had a red and white flashing light.

Darling is being held without bond in the Laurel County Correctional Center

He is scheduled to be arraigned today in Laurel District Court.