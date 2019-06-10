Keavy man facing rape charge











A Keavy man who was already incarcerated in Whitley County was served with an arrest warrant Friday charging him with the statutory rape of an underage child.

Kenneth W. Rose, 36, is facing one count of second-degree rape – no force, following an investigation by Laurel County Sheriff’s detectives.

Rose is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on unrelated charges of failure to appear and third-degree terroristic threatening.

He was arrested on those charges Thursday afternoon.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards secured an arrest warrant for Rose following an investigation in the complaint.

According to the arrest citation, allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim on June 1, 2018..

“That was one of many dates,” Acciardo said. “There were reportedly numerous instances.”

Rose is currently being held without bond. Serving the arrest warrant means that he will be turned over to Laurel County authorities upon his release.

Officials with the Laurel County Clerk’s Office said no court date has been set in the case.

However, Acciardo said detectives plan to seek an indictment by the Laurel County Grand Jury.

The grand jury is next scheduled to meet on June 17. Indictments will be returned on June 21.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree rape is a Class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.