Keavy man charged with trafficking heroin, meth











A Keavy man was arrested early Wednesday morning on drug trafficking charges after police found more than five grams of heroin, four grams of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales in his car at a north Corbin truck stop.

Christopher Mason, 33, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, and obstructed windshield.

Corbin Police Officer Robbie Hodge stated in the arrest citation that he had received information that Mason was selling methamphetamine out of his vehicle, and that the vehicle was distinguishable because of a cracked windshield.

Kentucky State Police informed Hodge upon observing the vehicle in the drive thru of Hardee’s next to the Love’s truck stop at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Hodge responded and, in conjunction with Trooper Sidney Wagner, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive Task Force Officer Glenn Taylor, conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

According to the arrest citation, officers questioned Mason and the passenger in the vehicle, identified as Laura White, separately.

White reportedly told Wagner that upon seeing the KSP cruiser, Mason had given her items to hold.

“She produced 5.5 grams of heroin, four grams of meth and a small baggy of marijuana,” Hodge wrote in the arrest citation adding that officer found several small empty baggies and a set of digital scales in the vehicle.

Mason was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.

Mason has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to a grand jury.