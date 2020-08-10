Keavy man charged with threatening to cut his mother’s throat











A Keavy man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly threatened to cut his mother’s throat.

Joshua C. Davidson, 25, is facing charges of third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Deputy Daniel Reed and Deputy Hunter Disney were called to a residence off of Ky. 552 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in response to a report of a male subject, who was out of control and threatening to cut his mother’s throat.

Deputies arrived on the scene and took Davidson into custody without incident after locating him on the front porch.

“While escorting the suspect to the police cruiser the suspect began yelling at his mother and creating a disturbance, and scuffled with deputies before being placed in the police cruiser,” Acciardo stated adding that deputies have responded to numerous similar complaints at that residence before.

In addition to the new charges, Davidson was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Laurel District Court.

Davidson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.