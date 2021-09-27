Keavy man charged with threatening person, fighting with deputies











A Keavy man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly threatening to kill a resident at a home on Ky. 552 and then fighting with Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies.

Joshua C. Davidson, 27, was charged with third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at approximately 6:20 p.m. in response to a complaint of an out-of-control suspect at the residence.

“Upon arrival at the scene deputies could hear the male subject inside the residence yelling that he was going to kill another subject inside the residence,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

Acciardo said once deputies made contact with Davidson he began cursing and became aggressive toward deputies. A scuffle ensued, after which Davidson was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.