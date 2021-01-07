Keavy man charged with leaving scene of accident, DUI in Corbin











A Keavy man is facing DUI and alcohol intoxication charges after police say he left the scene of a wreck on East Wyrick Street in Corbin early Wednesday morning

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones, Jr. arrested Brandon Lee Morgan, 26, after he was located at a residence on Kennedy Ave., off of Moore Hill Ave. in Corbin and determined to be legally intoxicated.

“At the that approximate time (2 a.m.), Deputy (Scotty) Wilson administered a (portable breathalyzer test) PBT which result was .125 percent,” Jones wrote in the arrest citation.

Under Kentucky law, the legal limit is .08.

The wreck in which Morgan had admitted to being involved in, occurred just after midnight.

Corbin Police Officer Wade Mitchell reportedly located a vehicle stopped in the middle of East Wyrick Street, off of Standard Ave., and found Morgan walking down the roadway.

“Patrolman Mitchell advised that (Morgan) advised him that someone had stolen his car and he was looking for it,” Jones stated noting that Mitchell reported that Morgan was barefoot and another officer had taken him to a residence on Kennedy Ave.

As part of his investigation into the wreck, Jones stated that officers returned to the residence where they questioned Morgan.

Morgan reportedly admitted that he was the driver and he had drunk multiple mixed drinks and malt liquors.

Morgan was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Morgan was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.