Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Keavy man charged with domestic violence

Posted On 11 Mar 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A Keavy man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly striking a woman in the face and jaw.

William M. Murphy, 26, is facing one count of domestic violence.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Sergeant Greg Poynter, along with Deputy Brent France and Court Security Officer William Murphy responded to Ky. 312 in response to a complaint that a woman had been assaulted.

“Upon arrival at the scene deputies noted that the female victim had injuries to her face and jaw,” Acciardo stated.

Murphy was charged with fourth-degree assault – domestic violence – minor injury.

Murphy was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Update: Man found dead in Keavy creek Monday identified

Posted On 03 Mar 2021
, By
0

Laurel Co. Sheriff’s office conducting death investigation

Posted On 01 Mar 2021
, By
0

Laurel County deputies investigating movie prop $100 bill presented at local business

Posted On 22 Feb 2021
, By
0

Lily woman arrested after deputies find her passed out in running vehicle

Posted On 22 Feb 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal