Keavy man charged with domestic violence











A Keavy man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly striking a woman in the face and jaw.

William M. Murphy, 26, is facing one count of domestic violence.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Sergeant Greg Poynter, along with Deputy Brent France and Court Security Officer William Murphy responded to Ky. 312 in response to a complaint that a woman had been assaulted.

“Upon arrival at the scene deputies noted that the female victim had injuries to her face and jaw,” Acciardo stated.

Murphy was charged with fourth-degree assault – domestic violence – minor injury.

Murphy was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.