Keavy man charged with rape of juvenile













A Keavy man has been charged with the 2017 rape of a juvenile, whom police say was unconscious at the time.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Teddy Lynn Fox Friday morning after he was discovered in an area off of Slate Ridge Road in Lily.

“One of the deputies knew we were looking for him and just happened upon him,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

The arrest was the result of an investigation that began after the juvenile, who had been reported missing, was found at Fox’s residence, unresponsive.

“The juvenile was taken to St. Joseph’s London and later transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for an apparent overdose.

Fox was initially charged with custodial interference and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Fox is now facing one count of first-degree rape – incapable of consent.

“He was a suspect all along. We just needed more evidence,” Acciardo said of the reason for the extended amount of time between the alleged incident and the arrest.

Fox was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility where he is being held without bond.

Fox is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Laurel District Court.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry is leading the investigation.