Keavy man arrested on Knox Co. warrant charging burglary, attempted rape

Posted On 19 Aug 2019
A Keavy man wanted in Knox County on burglary and attempted rape, was arrested Saturday in Laurel County.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael L. Sizemore, 45, just after midnight

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Sgt. John Inman, Deputies Shannon Jones and Gary Mehler, along with Court Security Officer Judy Morgan had responded to a disturbance complaint.

As part of the investigation, they checked the individuals at the scene for outstanding warrants and discovered that Sizemore was wanted in Knox County.

The warrant out of Knox District Court charges Sizemore with second-degree burglary and first-degree attempted rape.

In addition, Sizemore was wanted on a Clay County bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense, and multiple other violations.

Sizemore was initially lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center, but has since been transferred to the Knox County Detention Center.

