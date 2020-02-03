Keavy man arrested after deputy finds him passed out in running vehicle











A Keavy man was arrested Thursday morning after he was found passed out in a running vehicle with several needles in his lap.

Micah Hammack, 31, was arrested following an investigation by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies into a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at Flatwoods boat ramp.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Deputy Robert Reed located the white Toyota Tacoma sitting in the middle of the road, blocking traffic.

“After Deputy Reed awakened the driver and had hi exit the vehicle an investigation was conducted and he was determined to be under the influence,” Acciardo said of the driver, later identified as Hammack.

“The subject admitted to shooting up meth prior to Deputy Reed’s arrival on the scene,” Acciardo added.

Hammack was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to wear seatbelts, obstructed vision, improper passing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hammack was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.