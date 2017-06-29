By Staff

Paul Dole, KCEOC President/CEO, is the recipient of the 2017 Jesse Amburgey Excellence in Community Action Award presented on Thursday June 15, 2017 in Louisville, KY.

The Jesse Amburgey Excellence in Community Action Award honors efforts and achievements of someone who has worked diligently to reduce or eliminate the causes or conditions of poverty. Annually, the award is given to someone who has excelled in advancing Community Action in Kentucky by their efforts at the local, state, and/or national level. Paul is very deserving of this award because of all the changes, advancements, and vast efforts put into his work for the past 43 years of his career in Community Action at KCEOC Community Action Partnership.

Paul began working at KCEOC after graduating from Union College in 1974, where he was later elected to the College’s Hall of Fame in 2003. He held many positions, and rose through the ranks, starting out as a Special Assistant and finally becoming Executive Director in 1980, the title was changed to President/CEO in 2006. In 2005, Paul was the recipient of the William Hacker Leader of the Year Honor from Leadership Tri-County. In 2009, he was recognized by the East Kentucky Leadership Foundation as the Outstanding Public Individual of the Year. In 2013, Paul received the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award for a non-profit.

Paul holds a multitude of honors and certifications, but most importantly he is the Certified Community Action Professional and the Certified Community Action Manager. Paul Dole is in his 37th year as President/CEO of KCEOC and his 43rd year overall serving his community.

Paul Dole has served as Treasurer and President of the Southeastern Association of Community Action Agencies, 1st Vice President of the National Community Action

Partnership, and two terms as National Chair. He is currently serving as the Region IV representative on the National Community Action Partnership Board, and as VP of the state association. Paul serves as a Commissioner on both the Certified Community Action Professional (CCAP) and the Award for Excellence Commissions. He has also been a board member of the East Kentucky Leadership Foundation for 25 years.

Through the many positions held on boards and committees, serving through positions at KCEOC, and working with government officials and community members Paul has been a voice for the voiceless. At times when there seemed to be no hope for the future of Community Action, a firm believer in the power of Community Action, Paul worked diligently with other Community Action staffers and supporters to fight for Community Action and the low-income residents of Southeastern KY. Through his excellent leadership and entrepreneurship, KCEOC was the recipient of the 2015 National Award for Excellence.

KCEOC would like to congratulate our President/CEO, Paul Dole, on the well deserved award. KCEOC is as successful as it is because of the amazing leadership, and the dedication the staff have to recognizing human potential, improving communities, and creating opportunities for change.