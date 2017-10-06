Posted On October 6, 2017 By Trent Knuckles

The national Community Action Partnership presented Paul Dole, KCEOC President/CEO, with the 2017 Robert M. Coard Innovation Award at the national annual conference on September 1st in Philadelphia, PA.

The Award is named after Robert M. Coard, the long-time President/CEO of Boston ABCD, the Community Action Agency in Boston, MA.

Dole was chosen as the recipient of the award for his hard work creating new and innovative services to grow KCEOC and improve southeastern Kentucky. Paul continually works to find new ways to improve and grow the community. His effort proves successful by the advancement of KCEOC and services its provides and continues to expand.