KCEOC plans annual Casino Night











KCEOC Community Action Partnership will be hosting its second annual Casino Night at the Corbin Center beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday

Casino Night offers a chance for the Tri-County community to raise money for KCEOC’s programs that may have depleted funds.

“Our non-profit agency relies on donations and government grants,” said KCEOC Advancement Director, Kayla Sergent. “So, this event makes even more of a difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Sergent explained that Casino Night will consist of four different games – blackjack, roulette, craps, and Texas Hold’em run by professional dealers throughout the night. The event will be free to the public, and you get $15 worth of chips to start the games. Participants may also purchase more chips by making a donation if they choose to. Those chips can then be “cashed in” for raffle tickets for a chance to win one of multiple prizes.

“Casino Night is not only a time to enjoy some free fun, but also it’s a time to make a difference in the lives of Southeastern KY residents. A small donation makes a huge difference. We hope you come join us for a fun night that will help us make a difference in OUR community!” said Sergent.

To find out more information about KCEOC’s programs, or the Casino Night event, you may call KCEOC Community Action Partnership at (606) 546-3152, or email Kayla Sergent at klsergent@kceoc.com.