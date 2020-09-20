KCEOC awarded $25,000 PNC Foundation grant to address COVID-19 impact











Kentucky Communities Economic Opportunity Council (KCEOC) Community Action Partnership recently received a $25,000 grant from the PNC Foundation to help the KCEOC Knox County Senior Citizen Center remain open and support meal delivery to senior citizens who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

KCEOC CAP began oversight of the senior center on Jan. 1, 2019, to avoid closing due to funding issues. The issues were further compounded when COVID-19 impacted the state. With the PNC Foundation grant, the KCEOC Knox County Senior Center will not only be more stable and remain open through the pandemic, but it will safely manage extended services to meet the rising needs of addressing food insecurity within Knox County’s elderly population.

“We knew that seniors carried the highest risk of infection and, with that, the highest risk of isolation,” said Paul Dole, KCEOC president and CEO. “PNC has been a longtime supporter of KCEOC and their communities, and the PNC Foundation grant will allow a continuation of life-saving services to the most vulnerable population of the community.”

Dole said that KCEOC won’t ever stop serving local communities and will keep clients and their staff safe by making smart decisions.

“This is an unprecedented time, so it’s understandable that so many agencies may need help navigating these unchartered waters,” said John Gohmann, PNC regional president for Lexington. “This grant will help KCEOC Community Action Partnership remain strong and viable throughout–and long after–this crisis.”

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (www.pnc.com), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through Grow Up Great, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.