









Kayla Shea Poff, 23, of Corbin, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was the daughter of Gary and Nikki Storms, who survive.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, January 6, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Brent Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in Andes Cemetery. Visitation is from 6–8 P.M. Sunday, January 5 at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.