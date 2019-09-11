Kayaking for Kids proceeds mean $2,200 for Upward basketball, nearly $13,000 for elementary schools











Some local elementary schools and Upward basketball programs received money last week thanks to a recent kayaking and jon boat race near Williamsburg.

August’s Third Annual Kayaking for Kids race generated a little over $15,090, and last week those proceeds were distributed to help local children.

Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr., representatives of the fiscal court and Whitley County Tourism helped present $1,611.25 checks to Corbin Primary, Corbin Elementary, Oak Grove, Whitley Central Primary/Intermediate School, Whitley North, Whitley East, Boston/Pleasant View, and Williamsburg Elementary School.

The previous year, each school only received $533.75.

In addition $1,100 checks were presented to Corbin and Williamsburg Upward Basketball programs. This is enough money to provide 25 scholarships for each program, which go to children whose parents can’t afford the participation fee.

Organizers raised over twice as much money as they did last year with 155 people and 99 boats taking part in the race.

“This is one of my favorite events. I enjoy the race, but enjoy delivering the proceeds from the race even more. Seeing the excitement and gratitude from the principals and family resource directors is amazing,” White said.

“I have watched this event grow over the last three years. The first year we were able to give each school $150, this year we’ve given each school $1,611. It makes me tremendously proud of our community for stepping up, knowing the money raised from this event is providing basic needs for our children.”