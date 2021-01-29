









Katie Gross Sawyers, age 84, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Laurel County, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, in the Laurel Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Jonathan Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at the Campground Cemetery in London. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.