











Kathy Wilson McFarland, 61, of Williamsburg, passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at the Jellico Community Hospital.

She was born September 13, 1956 in Jellico, TN.

Kathy was preceded in death by great grandchildren, Baby Angel McFarland, Makenzie “Peanut” McFarland, Baby McFarland, Yaden Ivey, Payton Ivey, Mataya Ivey; father, Odis William “Bill” Wilson; mother, Mildred Bernice Wilson; brothers, James Hershel Loy, Jerry Wayne Wilson, Billy Ray Wilson; sister, Yvonne Wender.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth McFarland, Sr.; son, Kenneth Earl McFarland, Jr. and wife Kim; daughters, Ruby Reynolds and husband Arlie; China Ivey and husband Bobby, Kathy McFarland; grandchildren, Kenneth McFarland, Leanna McFarland, Kendra McFarland, Jasmine McFarland, Kaycee Ivey, Robert Ivey, Kayden Ivey, Ashley Young, Chaisty Young, Keashia Young, Katlyn Young, Joshua Young; great grandchildren, Mason McFarland, Jace Pena, Ryleigh McFarland; stepmom, Daisy Wilson; brothers, Robert “Bobby” Wilson and wife Carol, Larry Wilson and wife Vicky; sisters: Mildred “Mickey” Day and late husband Robert, Rosetta Mooney and husband Clay, Marie Wilson Delk and husband Bobby; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Douglas officiating.

Burial will follow in the Heavenly Angels Cemetery (Old Mt. Ash Pike) in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.