









Kathy Lynn Sutton Adams, age 55, of Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her home. She was born on September 19, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Arthur Louis Sutton Sr. and the late Betty Lou (Spencer) Sutton.

She is survived by her fiancé, Roy Fugate of Corbin; two sons, Tommy Louis Edward Adams and Christopher Lee Adams of Corbin; daughter, Tasha House of Georgetown; six grandchildren; father, Arthur Louis Sutton Sr. of Rockholds; two sisters, Lola Paul (Danny) of Rockholds and Lora Bennett (Said) of Williamsburg; two brothers, Arthur Louis Sutton Jr. (Judy) and Gregory Sutton (Lisa) of Williamsburg; and a host of many other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 1, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy Sutton officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Arthur Sutton Sr. Family Cemetery on Cripple Creek in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.