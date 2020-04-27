









Kathy Lynn Martin-Jones, age 65, Corbin, Ky., passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 29, 1954, in Corbin, to the late George W. Martin and wife, Exona Martin. She was a retired teacher for Knox County Board of Education and member of Faith Baptist Church in Corbin.

She is survived by; husband, John Jones of Corbin; four children, Kristi Kennedy (Tony) of Corbin, Nancy Storms (Gary) of Corbin, Terry Joe Sears and fiancé (Nancy Harrison) of Corbin, and Keith Jones of Corbin; three brothers and sisters, Sandy Ownby (Roger) of Sevierville, Tn., C. Ray Martin (Pam) of Corbin, and Terry Joe Martin (Karen) of Corbin; a bonus son, Jim Lacefield; granddaughter, Calleigh Jones; and several nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.

She was proceeded in death by one son, Mark Anthony Sears; and five brothers and sisters, Maxine Thomas, Carl Martin, Alois Catron, Sue Rogers, and Doris Peterson.

She will be laid to rest at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Due to restriction of covid-19, all services will be private to the family with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.

O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.