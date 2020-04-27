









Kathy Fredericks, age 52, Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the U.T. Medical Center. She was born June 26, 1967 in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Jack “Ned” Fredericks; aunts and uncles, Jeannie Leach, Ed Fredericks, Emmitt and Mildred Fredericks, Dorothy and James “Fuss” Baker, and Carl Fredericks.

She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Leach Fredericks; uncles and aunts, R.L. Leach, Wanda and Joe Burnett, Sally Fredericks, Leona Fredericks, and Alice and James Webb; very special cousins, Joe and Cindy Burnett and Robert and Verna Jones; as well as a host of cousins, family and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside service was held Sunday, April 26, in the Clearfork Cemetery with Rev. Tyler Jones officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.