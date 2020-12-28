









Kathy Croley, age 68, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at her home. She was born December 3, 1952 in Corbin, KY to the late Walter and Marie Steele Osborne. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter Osborne Jr., Glen Osborne, and Gary Osborne.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd Croley of Williamsburg, KY; one son, Chris Croley (Jessica) of Atlanta, GA; three grandsons, Collin, Connor, and Cameron Croley; two sisters, Linda Holmes (Eddie) of Ironton, OH and Jeannie Skidmore (Johnny) of Corbin, KY; four brothers, Robert Osborne (Reba) of Corbin, KY, James Osborne (Rosie) of SC, Darrell Osborne (Tammy) of Corbin, KY, and Roscoe Osborne (Martha) of Corbin, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, December 26, at Ellison Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Crump officiating. Interment was in the Ida Bennett Croley Cemetery.

