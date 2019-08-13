









Kathryne “Kathy” Lambdin Neal, 66, the beloved wife of Jerry Neal, passed away Thursday evening, August 1, 2019 at her home in Jellico, TN.

She was born on June 16, 1953 to the late Albert C. Lambdin, Sr. and Beulah (Bennett) Lambdin in Covington, KY. Her paternal grandparents were the late Willie Lambdin and Nannie (Siler) Lambdin. Her maternal grandparents were the late Morton Bennett and Dona (Beever) Bennett.

She was a graduate of Jellico High School – Class of 1971. She graduated from Cumberland College which is now known as the University of the Cumberlands with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She also graduated from Union College with a Master’s Degree in Education.

She retired from the Campbell County School System after 42 years of dedicated service but continued to work part time for three additional years. Her life had a profound and lasting positive influence on generations of students whom she taught, and adored, in the gracious pursuit of her lifelong calling – that of a teacher, administrator, mentor, and friend to all at Jellico Elementary School.

In addition to her professionalism as an educator, she was also a devoted wife and loving mother who was a wonderful homemaker. She was a longtime member and supporter of the First Baptist Church of Jellico. She also enjoyed vacationing throughout the years with not only her family but also with numerous friends. She had a gift of making the people around her feel appreciated and special. Of the many accolades that could be used to describe “Mrs. Neal,” perhaps her intelligence, charm, wit, style and class can best be described in one word – lady.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Albert C. Lambdin, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jerry Neal, of Jellico, TN; son, Joseph Neal, of Knoxville, TN; sister, Betty (Lambdin) Allen, of Belton, MO; nephews, Steven Allen, of Desert Hot Springs, CA, Mark Allen, of Kansas City, MO, and Jimmy Lambdin, of Jellico, TN; nieces, Linda (Allen) Marshall and Erica Lynn Allen, both of Belton, MO, Donna Stanley, of Homestead, FL; special cousins, Mary Lou Burney, of Covington, GA, Polly McCay, of Monroe, GA, Shirley Smith, of Lawrenceville, GA, Patricia “Tish” Kitchens and Brenda Mullinax, both of Dacula, GA; sister-in-law, Patty Neal-Smith, and husband, Ron Smith, of Troutville, VA; generations of students who became lifelong friends; numerous other relatives and a host of friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral was held Thursday, August 8, at First Baptist Church of Jellico with the Rev. Leon Mullinax and Pastor Dr. Bob Dunston officiating.

Special music was provided by Mr. Jeff Smoak and Mrs. Betty Hurst.

The interment followed Friday morning, August 9, at the Jellico Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Fisher Barton, Steve Christian, Jack Douglas, Alvin Evans, Gage Hyslope, Allen McClary, and Ron Smith.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.