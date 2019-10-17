









Kathryn “Katie” Lambdin, age 58, of Lee Price Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was born on July 19, 1961 in Union City, Indiana to the late Fred Ernest and Anna Geneva (Daugherty) Lambdin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Price; brothers, Jackie, Freddie, Jim and John Lambdin; and sisters, Myrtle Lambdin, Bonnie Wilson and Shirley “Jody” Butcher. Katie was a member of Big Poplar Creek Baptist Church. Katie enjoyed star gazing and being outdoors.

Katie is survived by two brothers, Ronnie Lambdin of Union City, Ohio and Mike Lambdin (Lavonda) of Woodbine; five sisters, Drucella Pratt of Union City, Indiana, Deanna Allen of Greenville, Ohio, Barbara Cash of Winchester, Indiana, Jolene Rose of Williamsburg and Charlene Lambdin (Pete) of Lily; special friend, Peggy Price; special niece, Cheryl Graham; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday, October 17 at Croley Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 17 at the Coley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose and Rev. Dana Akins officiating. She will be laid to rest following a Graveside Service at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 18 in the Rocksprings Cemetery.

