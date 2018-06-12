











Kathleen Siler, 86, of West Union, OH and formerly of Williamsburg departed this life on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at the Adams Regional Medical Center in Seaman, OH.

She was born on January 15, 1932 in Blackey, to the late Kernie Day and Iva (Huddleston) Day.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Siler; daughter, Iva Bunch; two brothers, Bobby and Danny Day and three sisters, Mahala Hall, Mildred White and Jean Dowdell. Kathleen was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Carrion (Bob) Bragg of West Union, OH; three grandchildren, Dennis (Donna) Bunch of Corbin, Lora Kathleen Shelton of West Union, OH and Charlie Bunch of Williamsburg; one great-granddaughter, Iva Breanna Bunch of Corbin; one sister, Lucille (Connie) Sullivan of Illinois; brother, Jack Day of Bloomington, IL; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, June 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Raymond Park officiating.

She was laid to rest following a graveside service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.