









Katherine A. Yoder Love, age 66, of Keavy, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Paul officiating. Burial will follow in the Corn Creek Cemetery in Woodbine. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.