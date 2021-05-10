Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Katherine A. Yoder Love

Posted On 10 May 2021
Katherine A. Yoder Love, age 66, of Keavy, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Paul officiating. Burial will follow in the Corn Creek Cemetery in Woodbine. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

