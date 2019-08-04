Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Katelyn Johnson crowned, ‘Miss NIBROC 2019’

Posted On 03 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Katelyn Hope Johnson was crowned Miss NIBROC 2019 Saturday night.

Miss NIBROC 2019 Katelyn Hope Johnson stands with First Runner-up Brooke Danielle Way (left) and Second Runner-up Hannah Elizabeth Harrison following the 67th annual Miss NIBROC Pageant held Saturday night

Johnson is the daughter of Roy and Tonya Johnson.

She beat out six other contestants for the honor during the 67th annual pageant held at Corbin High School.

Johnson was also named as the winner of the Alexandria Hamilton Miss Congeniality Award and took first place in the interview portion of the competition.

She will go on to compete in the Miss Kentucky Pageant in June.

Brooke Danielle Way was named first runner-up.

Way is the daughter of John and Tina Way.

Way took first place in the evening gown portion of the competition.

Second runner-up was Hannah Elizabeth Harrison.

She is the daughter of Michael and Tonya Harrison.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin man charged with indecent exposure

Posted On 02 Aug 2019
, By
0

Sagebrush Steakhouse holds ribbon cutting

Posted On 02 Aug 2019
, By
0

New thrill ride ‘Speed’ to make debut at NIBROC carnival

Posted On 31 Jul 2019
, By
0

APS sponsoring Fourth Annual NIBROC Photo Contest

Posted On 31 Jul 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal