Katelyn Johnson crowned, ‘Miss NIBROC 2019’











Katelyn Hope Johnson was crowned Miss NIBROC 2019 Saturday night.

Johnson is the daughter of Roy and Tonya Johnson.

She beat out six other contestants for the honor during the 67th annual pageant held at Corbin High School.

Johnson was also named as the winner of the Alexandria Hamilton Miss Congeniality Award and took first place in the interview portion of the competition.

She will go on to compete in the Miss Kentucky Pageant in June.

Brooke Danielle Way was named first runner-up.

Way is the daughter of John and Tina Way.

Way took first place in the evening gown portion of the competition.

Second runner-up was Hannah Elizabeth Harrison.

She is the daughter of Michael and Tonya Harrison.