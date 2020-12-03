Karr added to Laurel County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list











The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has added a new name to its most wanted list.

William Tyler Karr, 25, of Echo Valley Road in Lily, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree sexual abuse of a child 12 or under, according to the office’s press release.

Karr is attempting to evade police, so the office is seeking the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the office, according to the press release. Information will be strictly confidential.

To report a tip, individuals can call (606) 684-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel is the lead investigator. He is being assisted by Lt. Chris Edwards, Maj. Chuck Johnson and Detective Bryon Lawson.