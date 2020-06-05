









Karen S. Hambrick, age 64, Rockholds, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin.

She was born December 23, 1955 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Ray Peace and Linda Peace. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Ray Peace and her sister, Terry Peace.

She is survived by her husband, William Hambrick of Rockholds, KY; three children, Billie (Alan) Neighbors of Greensburg, NC, Anthoney (Mary) Wayne of Rockholds, KY, and Robert Lee of Rockholds, KY; seven grandchildren, Anthoney Wayne Hambrick Jr., TJ Hambrick, Destiny Beattie, Samanthy Beattie, Leeya Hambrick, Kaylie Neighbors, and Arthur Neighbors; great-grandson, Mason Hambrick; four sisters, Sandy Estep of Williamsburg, KY, Pat Jones of TX, Sharon Queener of TN, and Kim Sebby of TN; three brothers, Greg Peace of HI, Mike Peace of KY, and David Peace of KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 5, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the memorial service hour on Friday at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.