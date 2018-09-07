Kane Brown coming to The Arena on Feb. 1













The Arena in Corbin will welcome Kane Brown on Feb. 1.

The 24-year-old Georgia native has had two chart toping hits with, “What Ifs” and “Heaven.” Both songs reached the top of the U.S. Country Airplay charts and cracked the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The show in Corbin will be part of a move from the club scene to mid-sized arenas with capacity of up to 10,000.

The tour, produced by Live Nation Tours includes 22 dates.

“This is the only stop in Kentucky, so we are going to draw from all over,” said Arena Manager Kristi Balla.

Tickets for the Corbin show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at The Corbin Arena Box Office, or online at ticketmaster.com.

Balla said this will be a full-house show featuring a seating capacity of over 5,000.

“The last Live Nation Show, Cole Swindell, was a half-house show,” Balla said. “It was the first Live Nation show in Corbin, so they didn’t know what to expect. This will be bigger.”